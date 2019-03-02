



South West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight round Atiku Abubakar to seek redress in court and recover his stolen mandate.

The party under the leadership of Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the party had in a press conference on Friday noted that Atiku Abubakar and the national working committee of the party should as a matter of urgency commence diligent prosecution of action to expose the fraudulent elections with a view to reclaim the stolen mandate of the party.

Speaking at the event, Eddy Olafeso, vice national chairman of the party, South West, said that PDP would not tolerate or allow All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs to disrupt the next round of elections, noting that it was important to underscore the fact that APC did not have monopoly of violence.

He called on the security agencies to live up to expectations and ensure that ballot boxes would be protected and that anything short of that would be a recipe for crisis.

The politician reiterated the fact that the party had been civil and law abiding so far and would want to warn that its civility should not be taken for act of weakness.

He used the opportunity to draw attention to the violence that characterized Lagos, Oyo and Osun States, stressing that those crisis were perpetuated by APC members, who he said were scared of defeat that they were going to suffer in those places where they prosecuted their violent agenda.

The PDP chieftain said that it was sad that double standard adopted in the electoral guidelines for the election where different approaches were used for the Northern and Southern Nigeria, while it was compulsory that card readers be used in the South, it was put in abeyance in the North.

Collaborating Olafeso, Bode George said that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu must be brought to face the law for money laundering, for arrogantly display of wealth when two bullion vans delivered naira to his house on the eve of the election, he noted that the APC leader did not deny but agreed it was his money. He wondered if his house was Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

George appealed to Lagosians to come out en masse in the next election and vote for its candidate, Jimi Agbaje, pointing out that the Igbo people and other nationalities resident in Lagos should not be afraid but come out and defend their mandate as well as contribute to their freedom.

The meeting had in attendance Ebenezer Babatope, Jimi Agbaje, gubernatorial candidate of the party in Lagos, Remi Akintoye, and other leaders of the party in South West.