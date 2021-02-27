



There seems to be no end in sight to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West over the forthcoming zonal congress, newsmen reports.

The party has been polarised following vested interests of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose over who becomes the next zonal chairman of the party.

The zonal congress has been postponed several times before the March 6 date was fixed, but the Makinde bloc is raising the alarm over an attempt to postpone the congress again.

The group said the party may sink deeper in crisis if the NWC colludes with some “reactionary elements” in the party to postpone the election.





It was learnt that there is a move by some stakeholders of the party to file a court case to stop the congress as division deepens over who becomes the national vice chairman, South-West.

Also, yesterday, another group of stakeholders in the zone, under the aegis of “PDP Collectives” warned that the party might be treading a path of “self-destruction” by postponing the South-West zonal congress scheduled for March 6.

The chairman of the ‘PDP Collectives,’ Professor Tejumade Akitoye-Rhodes, said the postponement would be “totally unacceptable.”

When contacted, the national publicity secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, asked the stakeholders to await a final decision, saying it would be communicated to them soon.