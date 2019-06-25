<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The six governors of the Southwest states are to meet in Tuesday with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), heads of other security agencies and security experts for a security summit being organized by the governors.

The governors took the decision in Abuja a fortnight ago after President Muhammadu Buhari held a security meeting with all the governors on the means to end violence, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity that is growing in the country.

The summit, which will hold at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Multipurpose Hall, opposite University College Hospital (UCH) main gate, Ibadan, will also gather ideas from experts on how to find a permanent solution to insecurity in the region.

The summit is being organized by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission for the Governors.

At the summit, a police Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Oyo, Osun and Ondo states, Leye Oyebade, will present lead papers along with Prof. Femi Odekunle and Prof. Olutayo Adesina.

Meanwhile, Opeyemi Agbaje, Mrs. Bamidele Olateju, AIG James Olatunji and the Group Managing Director of Odu’a Investments Ltd. will lead panel discussions.

Also expected are National Assembly members, traditional rulers, socio-cultural groups including the Odu’a People’s Congress (OPC) led by Aare Gani Adams, Mr. Deji Osibogun, Yorubakoya, Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders, Agbekoya and Majeobaje, among others.