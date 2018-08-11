The South-west Zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised its members to close ranks, give room for internal reconciliation mechanisms and work jointly for the success of its gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Osun State gubernatorial election.

A well-attended zonal caucus meeting, chaired by the National Vice Chairman of the party in the Zone, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, reviewed the affairs of the party in the South-west with particular attention on the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State and the fast approaching Osun State election.

In a press statement signed by the Zonal Secretary, Ayo Afolabi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, the party expressed appreciation to its supporters in Ekiti for trooping out to give her candidate Dr. Kayode Fayemi the victory at the polls.

On the fast approaching Osun State governorship election, it said: “As far as the South-west caucus of the APC is concerned, we have a candidate for the election in Osun and we all have to rally round him to win the election. The caucus therefore calls on all party members to close rank to ensure victory at the polls.”

The caucus, according to the statement, directed all State Chairmen of the party within the zone to get involved directly in the electioneering process to ensure the party’s victory that started in Ekiti, with the recent election of Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“We cannot afford to drop any of our South West States to the opposition” the statement concluded. The caucus therefore called for campaigns to start earnestly and for all stakeholders throughout the southwest region to be given access to play diverse roles.

In particular, the caucus appealed to aggrieved members of the party in Osun State to give room for internal reconciliations in accordance with the party guidelines and ethos.

“Continuous efforts should be made to reach out to those who were dissatisfied with the primaries in Osun to retrace their steps, sheath their swords and work for the victory of our candidate, Gbenga Oyetola,” the statement said.

In addition, the meeting also decided to work to ensure the South-west speaks with one ‘political’ voice by resolving all internal acrimonies in each of the states within the zone.

“Problems in Oyo and some other states were reviewed and the caucus agreed to work with the respective state chapters to ensure all grievances are addressed and resolved. We recognise the need for regular meetings to resolve the internal issues across the region to ensure we all speak with one voice,” the statement added.

Lastly, the zonal body said it was ready to work with the National Working Committee of APC to steer the party on the path of progress. It therefore calls for measures to prevent, as much as it is practically possible, further defections from the party.

Also present at the meeting were: Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, National Financial Secretary; all the State Chairmen of the party in the Zone, Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye, the Zonal Legal Adviser, Femi Egbedeyi, the Zonal Organising Secretary and Prince Omolaoye, National Ex-Officio member, and Barr. Hon. Wumi Ogunlola among others