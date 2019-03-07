



South-south Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, has urged electorates in Edo State to support all APC House of Assembly candidates in the forthcoming State Assembly election holding on Saturday, March 9.

Iduseri made the call while addressing journalists at a World Press Conference in Benin City, Edo State capital.

He urged electorates in the state to support APC candidates in the election as there is need for a healthy executive-legislature relationship in the state.

He said: “There is a need for the sustenance of the current spate of development currently being witnessed under the pragmatic and result-oriented leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki

“Since the emergence of the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016, you will agree with me that there has been a redefinition in the delivery of the dividends of democracy as well as sanity in governance, and this would not have been possible for the governor without the active participation of the state legislature.

“With the agenda of the state government properly spelt out, it was imperative that the active contributions and purposeful collaboration of the legislative arm was required to ensure that the progressive programmes of the current administration were not only visualised but efficiently implemented.”

On the healthy relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government, Iduseri noted that the Governor Obaseki-led administration has been able to achieve a lot, some of which include, “passage of the Child Rights Bill, the ban on the illegal activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs), the passage of the Anti-Human Trafficking Bill, and many other people-oriented bills into laws.

“These have helped in redefining governance, speeding up the pace of development as Edo people are enjoying the benefits of such a productive synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government.”

He added, “Over 460 schools and 300 roads are being reconstructed across the state as well as the prompt payment of salaries and arrears incurred since the era of the past administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and massive investment in human capacity development.

“Over 12,200 teachers have been trained and retrained under the EdoBEST initiative of the current administration and these achievements would not have happened without the cooperation of the state assembly which has been a supportive partner in progress.”

“I appeal to all indigenes of Edo State who are registered voters to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for all APC candidates to ensure that we enjoy more dividends of democracy as the wheel of development would be halted if the opposition has more members in Edo State House of Assembly,” Iduseri said.

According to him, “We are all witnesses to the consequences of having an assembly dominated by the opposition, as the primary objective of such opposition is neither to work for the people nor support any people-oriented policy of the executive, but an opportunity to settle political scores by stampeding any effort made by the executive just to satisfy their parochial desires.”