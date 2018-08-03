The South-South Zone, National Conscience Party (NCP), has rejected the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting billed to start on Friday in Abuja.

Pastor Peters Omoragbon, National Deputy Chairman, NCP, South-South, made the position known in a statement in Lagos.

Omoragbon said that the rejection was due alleged unapproved NCP alliance with PDP.

He said that the rejection decision was taken by the party’s leaders in zone during a meeting in Port Harcourt.

According to Omoragbon, the NCP National Chairman, Dr Tanko Yunusa, should withdraw the party from the alleged alliance before such a meeting.

The deputy chairman said that the zone frowned at the national chairman’s alleged lack of consultation with the party’s leadership at the state and national levels before the alliance.

He alleged that Yunusa unilaterally entered into the alliance with PDP along with 37 other political parties.He said that NCP and PDP had different ideologies.

According to Omoragbon, the zonal meeting also looked into alleged unconstitutional levies imposed on the party’s presidential aspirants, amongst other issues.

“If the national chairman took the decision for unholy alliance with PDP, without due consultation, why would he summon the NEC/NCC meeting to deliberate on this?

“It is, therefore, proposed that the NEC/NCC when properly constituted should invoke Article 4.2.2 of the party’s Constitution which says meetings of the national coordinating council shall be convened either by the national secretary in consultation with the national chairperson or by agreement of one-third members of the council for the purpose of taking decisions on emergency situations.

“Since the August 3-5, 2018, meeting was at the instance of the national chairman, the South-South Zone does not envisage any fairness or justice,” he said.

Omoragbon said that Article 18 of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allegedly signed by NCP with PDP appeared to have made the NCP to give its right to contest the 2019 presidential election to PDP.

He alleged that the levies imposed on presidential aspirants without NEC/NCC approval was intended to scare them from the race to the advantage of the national chairman.

Reacting on behalf of the national chairman, the National Publicity Secretary of NCP, Dr Okereke Emmanuel, told NAN that there was no truth in the allegations.

He said that NCP had no MOU or alliance with PDP.

According to him,NCP and 36 other political parties were discussing on the best way Nigeria should be governed.He said the party’s participation in the discussion was approved by its NEC through a voice vote.

He told NAN that the three-day NEC/NCC meeting in Abuja was supported by the deputy chairman, South-South Zone.

“As I speak with you, there is nothing like MOU or alliance with any party.

“We are still discussing,“ he said.