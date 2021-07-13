South South APC youth endorse Abdulaziz Yari for party chairmanship

The South South All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Network has endorsed the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for the Chairmanship position of the party.

One of the leaders of the South South APC youth network, Mr. Ambrosini Sambo while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja said Yari should be made a consensus candidate for the party’s Chairmanship position.

The group was of the opinion that APC needs a national chairman like Yari who can unite the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Sambo said: “APC needs Yari now more than he needs the party, the party has reached a level that an experienced administrator is needed to steer its affairs.

“There is no need having many contestants for the post of the chairman of our great party. Yari should be made the consensus candidate for the good of the party and also to avoid rancour after the election”, he said.

“Yari as the APC National chairman, we in the South South can be rest assured that come 2023 all the states in the South South will become APC states.”

Sambo also described Yari as a strong political leader, giant among peers in terms of qualities of leadership.