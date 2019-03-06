



The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South zone has expressed its interest in producing the next senate president in the incoming National Assembly.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the National Vice Chairman of APC (South-south) zone, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, said that zoning the coveted position of the senate president to the geo political zone will rejuvenate the goodwill the goverment is currently enjoying from the people and help ensure political stability.

The South-south APC leadership said it had considered so many factors before deciding to go into contention for the senate presidency, adding that such an opportunity will enable the zone to play critical and pivotal roles in helping Nigeria achieve and realize all it’s inherent potentials.

The statement said that in the days ahead, the party will be meeting to to equitably zone offices to all the zones of the country.

While seeking the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, the South-South zone said that as a major stakeholder in the project Nigeria, the zobe was ready to work with him to ensure he continues to deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians.

It also drew attention to the second republic days when a South-south man, Senator Joseph Wayas, held sway as the Senate President whose tenure it said witnessed a harmonious working relationship between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary to the benefit of all Nigerians.

The statement reads: South South zone wish to therefore call on Nigerians from all walks of life to support the zoning of the office of the Senate President to the South South geo political zone.

While urging all Nigerians to support that the office of the senate president be zoned to the South-South, the zone said the move will rejuvenate the goodwill government and the people were currently enjoying and ensure a balance of equity.

According to the APC South-south leadership, the youths from the zone have reciprocated the good gesture of Mr. President, by embracing peace, as the panacea to continuous development of the region in particular, and the country in general.

“Therefore, a Senate President from the South-South zone will stabilize the polity, focus on its statutory role of making laws. Furthermore, a Senate President from the oil-rich region will avoid unnecessary rancor with the executive as has been witnessed in the recent past. South-South zone has a major stake in the project Nigeria and thus will support Mr. President to ensure he continues to deliver democratic dividends to Nigerians.

“The south south zone believes in the ideology of Mr. President in particular and the All Progressives Congress in general. As a geo political zone that is blessed with God given wealth and natural resources, we are very proud that Mr. President is eminently harnessing our resources for the general good of all Nigerians and for the benefit of mankind as it Is obvious the numerous achievements of the APC led federal government in just three and a half years,” it said.

On the outcome of the presidential polls, the South-south APC said that the result was a clear manifestation of the unflinching faith the citizens have in the unity of our great country.

“As you are quite aware, we are celebrating our worthy victory at the polls in which Nigerians overwhelmingly re-elected our dear President Muhammadu Buhari, in particular and our great Party, the APC in general, for another tenure of four years. The results of the elections was a clear demonstration of our unflinching faith In the unity of our great country as citizens voted for integrity, competence, performance, and for the general good of our country, devoid of ethnic or religious considerations.

“The leadership of the APC in the South-South zone therefore wishes to join millions of Nigerians in congratulating Mr. president for his victory at the just concluded general elections,” it said.