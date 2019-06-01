<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

State chairmen of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South have asked the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Lawal Shuaibu, to apologise to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shuaibu in a letter to Oshiomhole on May 28 called for the ex-Edo State governor’s resignation over his alleged highhandedness.

He lamented that the APC under Oshiomhole was fast losing the goodwill it enjoyed before his emergence.

Shuaibu alleged that many decisions attributed to the NWC were personal decisions of the national chairman without any formal meeting.

But the state chairmen in a joint statement passed vote of confidence in Oshiomhole after their meeting in Abuja on Friday and asked Shuaibu to apologise within seven days to avoid the wrath of the party.

They are Amos Lalabunafa (Bayelsa), Ini Okopido (Akwa Ibom), John Ochalla (Cross River), Ojukaye Amachree (Rivers), Aslem Ojezua (Edo) and Jones Ode Erue (Delta).

They said, “The Deputy National Chairman (North) merely expressed his personal opinion on perceived issues, which is not a reflection of the views of the generality of party’s stakeholders who are yet to find anything untoward in the stewardship of the party’s National Chairman.”

The chairmen also disagreed with Shuaibu’s claim that Oshiomhole’s actions were responsible for the court cases involving various state chapters of the party.

The group added, “It was the landmines created by his predecessor (John Odigie-Oyegun) who was bent on destroying the party before departing that fuelled the unfortunate situation and wondered why Shuaibu was just raising the issues.”

The forum wondered why Shuaibu raised the issues after a committee was raised to look into petitions of anti-party activities against highly placed party stakeholders who were allegedly responsible for the loss of the party in some states.

They reminded Shuaibu that the party’s constitution guarantees the tenure of office of the national chairman and the processes of removing him from office.

They said the outburst was aimed at denting Oshiomhole’s record.

They vowed to resist any attempt to force the former Nigeria Labour Union leader out of office for standing against injustice.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of the APC in the South-South, Hillard Etta, has asked Shuaibu, to resign over his public outburst against Oshiomhole.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Etta said the call for Oshiomhole’s resignation by Shuaibu was not right.

He said, “The best thing for him is to first of all resign before he can call on others to resign. You cannot remain a member of NWC and still call your colleague to resign for a decision all of us did collectively.

“For me, that call is morally bankrupt and deficient. It should be ignored.”

Etta, who acknowledged that Shuaibu is his friend, said he spoke out to save the party. from disintegration.