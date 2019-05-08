<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The six state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the south-south zone have endorsed Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President in the night assembly.

They said their decision to support him was influenced by his loyalty to the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and his proven capacity to support the president’s programmes in the senate.

Their endorsement was contained in a letter addressed to Buhari, National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The letter was jointly signed by Jones Erue, Chairman, Delta State; Hon. Jothan Lalabunafa, Chairman, Bayelsa State; Sir John Ochala, Chairman, Cross River State; Hon. Ini Okopido, Chairman, Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Ojukaye Amachree, Chairman, Rivers State and Barr. Anslem Ojezua, Chairman, Edo State.

They hailed Buhari and the party for supporting the region to produce the next deputy senate president in the ninth assembly.

The letter reads: “That after a careful look at the political dynamics in our geo-political zone and the zoning formulae that your emergence has bestowed on us a people.

“We have taken cognizance of the Senators who will represent the South-South zone in the 9th senate, their antecedents, background and suitability for the position sought.

“With a sense of responsibility, we do hereby convey to you our agreement to endorse Senator (Barr.) Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President of the 9th Assembly.

“Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had in recent past made sacrifices in the course of his very robust defense of Executive Bills and positions.

“The South-South region, which we represent is not unmindful of her role in the emerging political dynamics of our dear country and the need for our great party to consolidate her presence thereto.”