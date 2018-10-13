



Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party in the South East on Saturday rejected the emergence of a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate for next year’s election, Atiku Abubakar.

The position was made known by a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, after a closed door meeting of the South East leaders in Enugu on Saturday evening.

They thus called for a meeting with Abubakar over the development.

Chidoka said the South East leaders are looking forward to the meeting with Abubakar to enable him explain to them why he took such vital decision without consulting them.