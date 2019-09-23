<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East geopolitical zone has congratulated Governors Okezie Ikpeazu, David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Emeka Ihedioha of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo respectively on their victories at the governorship election petition tribunals.

In a statement by the Chairman of the party in the zone, Chief Austin Umahi, the party said their victory was a reflection of the wish of the majority of the people.

It lauded the judiciary for their fairness while handling the cases and for ensuring that the wishes of majority of the people were upheld.

The party commended the people of the zone for their unflinching support for the PDP and assured them that the party would not relent in working for them. It expressed satisfaction with the performances of its governors in the zone, and urged them to remain committed and firm in delivering dividends of democracy to the people of their states.

The PDP assured the governors that it would not relent in supporting and cooperating with them at all times.