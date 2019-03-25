<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Igbo leaders at the weekend called for a post-election Igbo agenda that would be anchored on restructuring of the nation. The leaders made the case when they paid a solidarity visit to President-General of the pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in Enugu.

The leaders congratulated Nwodo for his enlightened, focused and selfless leadership of Ndigbo in the trying period before and during the last elections. The delegation was led by Senator Ben Obi, including former governors Achike Udenwa and Okwesilieze Nwodo, Senator Azu Agboti, first Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and former Ministers, Chief Dubem Onyia and Processor ABC Nwosu.

The delegation, however, thanked the Ohanaeze President-General for standing firm on the priority Igbo position for the restructuring of Nigeria based on devolution of power and resources from the centre to the federating units, lauding the President-General for ignoring saboteurs of Igbo cause because he had been vindicated by massive Igbo votes along the direction that Ohanaeze had endorsed.

The delegation pledged their personal unflinching support and loyalty for the President-General and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to ensure that this task of restructuring Nigeria for the benefit of all citizens was accomplished.

The delegation was proud that the principled stand of Ndigbo on restructuring was galvanized by Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the very capable leadership of the President General as this had resulted in the massive turnout of Ndigbo at the last general election.

This, they said was not only in the South-East but throughout Nigeria, vowing to assist the President-General to ensure that Nigeria would continue to feel the weight of Igbo votes until restructuring was accomplished, and those who continued to ignore Igbo votes in Nigeria to do so at their risk.

The delegation pleaded with the Prescient-General to ignore activities by a few Ndigbo to sabotage collective Igbo view since the Igbo votes strongly endorsed his position, but frowned seriously on the sell-out of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and urged that he should be strongly sanctioned. They said: “And as the Igbo adage says, ‘the jaws do not rest until what is being chewed is finished;’ the President-General must ensure that this burning desire of Ndigbo for the restructuring of Nigeria continues to remain in the front burner of Nigerian politics.

“The task for Ndigbo now, according to the leaders, is to design the post general election agenda to maintain Igbo solidarity such that the Igbo post-election agenda is not distracted by those lobbying for positions in government.”