



South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo will this afternoon in Enugu meet over the choice of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The meeting which will also be attended by some key PDP officials from the zone will centre on the refusal of Abubakar to consult with the governors and critical stakeholders before settling for Obi as his running mate.

A top PDP official who is also a senatorial candidate accused Abubakar of not keeping to his earlier promise and told Daily Sun that the meeting is to look at options before the South East PDP leaders.

He disclosed that Governors from the zone and other leaders, having been treated disdainfully by the PDP candidate may endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019 election.