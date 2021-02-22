



The South-East Governors Forum has waded into the impasse between the Imo government and the state’s former Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and his predecessor have been engaged in fierce personal attacks over the affairs of the state since the latter’s godson and son-in-law lost out in the last governorship.

Okorocha had wanted his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him as Imo governor.

On Sunday, Okorocha broke into the Royal Spring Palm Apartment, Owerri, sealed by the Imo government on February 19, leading to a free-for-all between his supporters and those sympathetic to the government.

Governor Uzodinma has repeatedly accused Mr. Okorocha of using state funds for personal aggrandisement.

The situation was brought under control by the police when they arrested and handcuffed the senator alongside one of his aides.





Chairman of the forum, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, said that the forum was handling the crisis.

Umahi added that contacts had already been made to resolve the impasse and assured that both parties agreed to a truce.

“South-east leaders are capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in public.

“We sue for calm among the supporters of both leaders to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement,’’ the statement said.

The forum’s chairman urged Imo and south-east citizens to conduct their business peacefully.

“They should also shun provocative statements as we work towards restoring normalcy to the situation.’’