Chairman of the Progressives Governor’s Forum, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, disclosed that there would be a mega rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election by the South east chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Owerri , July 3.

Governor Okorocha disclosed this while receiving hundreds of APC supporters who thronged the Government House, Owerri to congratulate him on his successful outing at the just concluded National Convention of the party in Abuja.

The governor informed party faithful that the rally would be tagged, “South-East For Buhari”.

He added that it would also be aimed at re-directing the mindset of Ndi-Igbo in the Current Political dispensation to join the national ideology of APC.

He said, “This very rally will have so many governors in attendance with Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a representative of the President. The idea is to promote the ideals of what President Buhari stands for, and to also ensure that Igbos are not left out again, and to rebuild all broken bridges with both the North and Western part of this Country and position Ndi-Igbo better.”

The governor continued “I want to equally ensure that the new party leadership will look into the aborted Congresses in the State and I can assure you that there will be fresh Congresses as soon as possible. That will now stabilize our Party and get them ready for elections. And I want to thank Imolites who have remained calm in the face of provocations and insults. The Victory is for all of us”.

He also seized the opportunity to inform that the Local Government elections schedule to take place on July 14 will go on as planned . He said ” the Council election will still go on as scheduled and I hope everyone will participate and the exercise will be free and fair. The issue of the Coalition has come to an end. The people had spoken and God has heard them. We are back from the National Convention of our Party with Victory”.

“What is important now is that we must make all efforts to make the Party move forward both in the South-East and in Imo in particular. This is not the time to count who is your Political enemy or not. The Party will no longer condone any act of indiscipline, stealing of result sheets and carrying of ballot boxes. APC is not known for that”.

Similarly ,Governor Okorocha hinted that a Peace and Reconciliatory Committee for APC in the southeast and Imo has been set up, explaining that the essence is to ensure that peace is returned in the Party within the South-East zone and in Imo in particular.

He said that the South-East APC Peace and Reconciliation Committee is headed by Senator Emmanuel Agboti from Ebonyi State, while the Imo State APC Peace and Reconciliation Committee is headed by Prince Macdonald Akano.

The Committees he said are expected to ensure that warring factions within the APC in the South-East are brought together , while the Imo Committee would also work to achieve the same aim.