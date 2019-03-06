



Sorting of sensitive election materials for the upcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections has continued by staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Nasarawa State, Dr Uthman Ajidagba, told newsmen that, “INEC has commenced and will continue sorting of sensitive election materials for the upcoming governorship and house of assembly elections for Nasarawa State.”

“Sorting of the materials commenced on Saturday, is continuing on Sunday and will continue until we have new supply and ensure that we have adequate materials for the elections.

“There is a shortfall of the sensitive election materials, and we have made a request for more from my head office in Abuja and we are expecting them on Wednesday,” he stated.

He said after the sorting, they would distribute the materials to the various local government areas in the state.