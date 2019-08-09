<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto State on Thursday adjourned to an undisclosed date for judgement in the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Mohammed Maccido, against the winner of the February 23, 2019, Sokoto North Senatorial District polls, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Peter Akhihiero, while adjourning the matter said, the date will be communicated in due course.

The counsels for the petitioner and the respondents had earlier adopted all their final written addresses.

The lead counsel of the 1st respondent, Dr Hassan Liman, SAN, said, “We are urging the court to dismiss and strike out the petition for being statute-barred as it was filed out of time, as well as lacking in merit.”

Dr Hassan Liman, SAN, commended the chairman and members of the tribunal for being diligent and working assiduously to ensure smooth proceedings.

Same argument was averred by lead counsel for the 2nd and 3rd respondents, Chief Jacob Ochidi, and Barrister Henry Eni-Otu, respectively.

The lead counsel of the petitioners, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi said the petitioners have filed their written address, making particular reliance on legal arguments.

“I am also urging the court to resolve all the issues against the respondents, to hold that, the petition is not statutes barred, and to grant the reliefs of the petitioner.”