<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Voting was disrupted at Kofar Atiku polling unit 009, Sokoto, following attempts by a party agent to influence an aged voter to vote for his candidate.

The errant agent was stopped by other angry party agents leading to a lot of shouting, pushing and jostling.

The situation got out of hand as the security agents could not bring it under control.

The ensuing mêlée went on for some time forcing the electoral officers to suspend the voting process.

The same situation was observed at Rijia polling unit 004 where a party agent attempted to induce a voter who was about thumb-printing her ballot paper.

The agent, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, moved close to the booth and was whispered to the voter.

His action caught the attention of other agents and security personnel who berated him, resulting in a brief shouting match.

Voting was, however, not affected as others on the queue continued with the process.