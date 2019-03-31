<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Poised to reverse the outcome of the rerun results, the Turakin Achida and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto state chapter, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has said the party’s Gubernatorial mandate allegedly stolen by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the shameful and physical supervision of Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal would soon be retrieved.

Achida told supporters while reassuring them of efforts being made by the party in the state to reclaim its mandate.

He also expressed extreme optimism that, the stolen mandate would be retrieved at the Gubernatorial Election Tribunal expected to commence sitting in Sokoto, soon.

Achida made the remarked in a statement he issued in Sokoto in reaction to recent claims that the APC bid to use the power of some federal agencies, during the 2019 Governorship polls, against the PDP and himself, had failed.

According to him ” such deluded and misplaced outcries by Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal, are in-efficacious, just as they are immaterial and ineffectual .

”Nobody had used the powers or prowess of any federal agency , rather , the teaming supporters of the party and the electorate , statewide had cast their votes massively for the APC candidates, at all levels.

”The massive and colossal votes cast for our candidates, at all levels, including President Muhammadu Buhari, showed that , the people love and cherish the APC and it remains the party to beat .

”The electorate had since lost confidence in the PDP which had fielded expired and lesser candidates who lacked even the least of support.”

In the same vein, Achida noted that Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal lacked the moral audacity to continue to euphorically cling to the seat, as he knew he was never elected by the people of the state .

The statement recalled that the recent governorship elections were marred by myriad of dastardly flaws and electoral offences like vote buying, over voting , ballot box snatching and stuffing, as well as intimidation, non use of card reader machines , duplication of votes and outright disenfranchisement of thousands of voters across the state ,among others .

Similarly, the statement stressed that there were many glaring infractions and violations of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, the nation’s constitution, as well as the Electoral Laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It further pointed out that there were several other acts of pre and post election violence , intimidation, flagrant misuse of public funds to induce voters, compromise by some electoral officials ,and the various security agencies.

The party chairman added “it is humorous and ironical for a Governor to be purportedly declared as winner of a poll with a vote difference of a paltry 342 votes, against his opponent who had since won the election , but , for the obnoxious infractions and daylight robbery being orchestrated by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his dead party , the PDP.”