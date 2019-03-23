<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As supplementary elections took off on Saturday at a polling unit in Sokoto South Local Government Area in Sokoto State, supporters and agents of the two major political parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) were seen exchanging blows over an allegation of vote-buying as voting process turned rowdy.

Sokoto State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba D. Muhammad, and his men, however, took control the situation after an agent of one of the major parties was accused of trying to induce voters with N10,000 to secure their vote for a particular candidate.

In spite of the tight security at Rijiya “A” 004 in Sokoto Local Government Area, the exercise at the polling unit with no fewer than 405 registered, created a chaotic atmosphere which almost overwhelmed security agents deployed to the unit.

However, the polling unit was already speculated to be a tough spot where the contest was kin during the general elections.

Besides, materials and INEC officials were prompt with smart card readers functioning smoothly in most polling units visited.

It was gathered that voters had filed out since 6 am at the polling units with a large turnout of women to exercise their franchise.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Saidu Umar, who spoke at the scene of the exercise urged security agents to remain vigilant to ensure the smooth conduct of polls.

Similarly, Professor Aisha Isah Madawaki said the process commenced orderly and peaceful but at a point, the scenario became tensed and the exercise almost got disrupted.

However, larger attention by the two contending political parties, security and other stakeholders is shifted to Kebbe and Gada respectively due to the high number of polling units.

The two local governments have the largest concentration of registered voters unit 35 and 29 polling units respectively totalling 64.