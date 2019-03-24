<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Supporters of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have converged on Government House, Sokoto, for a wild jubilation.

The joyful supporters were in anticipation of victory for the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, when the final result is collated and announced.

Early morning, official results from 21 out of 22 LGAs announced so far at the collation centre indicated that the incumbent governor polled a cumulative 517,044 votes while PDP’s Ahmed Aliyu had 514,825, leaving him with a margin of more than 2,000 votes.

About the time of filing this report, only Kebbe Local Government Area’s result is been awaiting, according to the INEC Returning Officer in the State, Professor Fatima Batulu Mukthar.

In an interview, some supporters said they were called upon by party leaders to converge on Government House ahead of massive celebration that would erupt when the final declaration of the final result by INEC was made.

They claimed that their candidate might have won with a slim margin of votes.