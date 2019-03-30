<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, has assured their supporters that, the party’s Gubernatorial mandate stolen by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the physical supervision of Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal would soon be retrieved.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday, while reacting to recent unbecoming and unsubstantiated allegations that, the APC’s bid to use the prowess of some federal agencies, during the 2019 Governorship polls, against the PDP and himself, had failed.

The Chairman averred, “such deluded and misplaced outcries by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, are inefficacious, just as they are immaterial and ineffectual.

“Nobody had used the powers or prowess of any federal agency , rather , the teaming supporters of the party and the electorate, statewide had cast their votes massively for the APC candidates, at all levels.

“The massive and colossal votes cast for our candidates, at all levels, including President Muhammadu Buhari, showed that, the people love and cherish the APC and it remains the party to beat.

“The electorate had since lost confidence in the PDP which had fielded expired and lesser candidates who lacked even the least of support.”

He assured APC is extremely optimistic that, the stolen mandate would be retrieved at the Gubernatorial Election Tribunal, which is expected to commence sitting in Sokoto, soon.

He accused Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal of lacking the moral audacity to continue to euphorically cling to the seat which he said he knows he was never elected by the people of the state.

The statement also said, “the recent governorship elections were marred by myriad of dastardly flaws and electoral offences like vote buying, over voting, ballot box snatching and stuffing, as well as intimidation, non use of card reader machines , duplication of votes and outright disenfranchisement of thousands of voters across the state ,among others.

“There were many glaring infractions and violations of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, the nation’s constitution, as well as the Electoral Laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It is humorous and ironical for a Governor to be purportedly declared as winner of a poll with a vote difference of a paltry 342 votes, against his opponent who had since won the election , but , for the obnoxious infractions and daylight robbery being orchestrated by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his dead parrty, the PDP” he added.