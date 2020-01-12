<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Sokoto State Police Command said it has deployed no fewer than 1,000 conventional and plain-clothes officers and men across the State.

This is as the Supreme Court of Nigeria is set to deliver its judgment on Sokoto governorship election on Monday.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, who disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto, Sunday, said the measure was to ensure that peace reigns before and after the hearing.

The CP added that particular attention was being focused on the Sokoto metropolis and its environs as well as some strategic locations within their vicinity.

Kaoje said, ”We are on a 24-hour red alert and we are on standby, round the clock. We will not waiver in our sustained routine and surprise tactics to keep the peace.





”We will leave no stone unturned in keeping the State safe and secure, and for all the law-abiding residents to conduct their lawful businesses.”

“The strategy would be maintained until further notice and in line with the recent directive issued by the Inspector General of Police on a 24-hour, nationwide red alert.

”The massive deployment of our officers and men has paid off and we will not relent in our efforts.”

The Supreme Court on Monday is expected to take a decision on the case between the All Progressive Congress governorship candidate in the State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto; and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party.