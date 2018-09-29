A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Prof. Hamza Maishanu, Saturday resolved to withdraw from the governorship race ahead of the party’s primaries in the state.

Maishanu made the announcement shortly after a meeting with chieftains of the PDP at the Government House, Sokoto at the weekend.

He said the decision to withdraw from the race was after due consultation with party leaders and his supporters in the state.

According to him, the decision to withdraw from the race is in order to foster unity among party supporters across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Maishanu maintained that he had no reason whatsoever to do anything that would work against the interest of his supporters in the state, hence the decision to withdraw from the race.

“Politics is all about the people and development of our various communities. Thus, the decision to withdraw from the race was sequel to consultation with my political associates and supporters.

“I believe that PDP can only win the forthcoming elections if we are united and that is why I resolved to support the party’s consensus candidate in order to achieve our common goal,” he stressed.

He promised to join hands with the party’s consensus candidate, Alhaji Maniru Daniya, in order to ensure PDP’s victory in the governorship election in the state.

The university don to this end, reaffirmed his support for the present administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He also expressed optimism that Tambuwal would win the 2019 presidential election.