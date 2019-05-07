<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has adjourned, till Tuesday May 16, pre-hearing session into the petition filed by member Representing Tambuewal/Kebbi federal constituency, Abdulsamad Dasuki.

Dasuki had dragged Bala Kokani of All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Tribunal, following the latter’s declaration as winner of the election for the constituency.

When the case up Tuesday, counsel to Dasuki, Dr Garba Usman-Tatangi (SAN), told the tribunal that he was not served with reply processes made by the APC, the second respondent in the petition.

The Tribunal however, observed that the processes were served on a different Counsel.

Chairman of Tribunal Justice ubale then adjourned the pre-trial session for proper service.

The Tribunal had earlier, during Tuesday’s sitting granted request made by Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tolani Oladipo, to file processes out of time.