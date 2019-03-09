



Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, (APC-Sokoto) has commended electorates, security agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other monitors on the peaceful conduct of Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Wamakko made the commendation after casting his vote at Gidan Ja’oje polling unit in Wamakko local government area on Saturday.

He urged Nigerians to remain orderly and law abiding and admonished the electorate to peacefully exercise their franchise and freely vote for their candidates.

”There is no need to cause any trouble, as that will not take us anywhere. It will not do anybody any good.

”In politics, just like any other contest, there must be a winner and a loser, hence, anybody, who loses should wait for the next four years to try his or her luck .”

He lauded the massive turn out of voters at the polling unit, adding, ” the people have come out en masse and conducting themselves lawfully.”

Also, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu, the Senator-elect for Sokoto East Senatorial District, who cast his vote at exactly 9:59am at Kalgawa/Sabon Gari 005 polling unit, said the election was peaceful and orderly while the turnout was encouraging.

“The precess is going on smoothly and the voter turnout is okay as more people are expected to come out and vote.

“In Tambuwal local government the election is a keen contest, as the incumbent governor and the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is from here.

“Nevertheless, the All Progressive Congress (APC), is confident of winning the poll,” he said.

He appealed to all contestants to accept the elections outcome as the will of God.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 51 governorship and 462 State House of Assembly candidates are participating in the elections in Sokoto state.

NAN further reports that election is also being conducted in nine polling units for Tureta/Dange Shuni/Bodinga Federal Constituency.