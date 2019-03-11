



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared March 9 Governorship election in Sokoto state inconclusive.

It said the decision was because 75, 403 votes were cancelled which were higher than 3, 413 margin difference.

The State’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Fatima Muktar, made the declaration on Sunday in Sokoto, stating that 51 Candidates contested the election.

Muktar, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa, declared that it was based on the consideration of cancelled votes that emanated from 136 polling units in the state.

” From the forgoing, the election is declared inconclusive as I cannot take a decision in recognition of the narrow margin according to electoral law” Muktar said.

She added that the total registered voters were 1, 887, 767 while 1, 033, 081 voters were accredited.

She said the total valid votes were 987, 952 and the total rejected votes were 30, 082 while the total votes cast were 1, 018, 024 at the concluded election.

According to the results declared, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the election in 12 out of the 23 LGAs results announced with 3,413 votes margins.

NAN reports that Tambuwal polled 489, 558 votes while his close rival, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 486, 145 votes.

According to her, the PDP has the higher votes in 12 LGAs while APC has 11 LGAs with a margin of 3, 413 votes difference between them.

She said the figure of cancelled votes was 75, 403 at different polling units across the state due to various reasons.

She further explained that other parties shared the remaining percentage of votes cast.

Results are as follows;

Rabah

APC 16,535

PDP 13,232

Kware

APC 19,001

PDP 20,011

Silame

APC 12,341

PDP 15,923

Binji

APC 10,699

PDP 12,367

Bodinga

APC 20,779

PDP 21,416

Tureta

APC 11,454

PDP 13,017

Yabo

APC 16,215

PDP 13,299

Tangaza

APC 16,374

PDP 47,661

Wurno

APC 19,487

PDP 13,592

Gudu

APC 12, 022

PDP 14, 901

Isa

APC 16, 762

PDP 23, 911

Tambuwal

APC 29, 081

PDP 42, 830

Sokoto South

APC 36, 779

PDP 40, 059

Sabon Birni

APC 31, 234

PDP 33, 395

Goronyo

APC 20, 876

PDP 19, 915

Gada

APC 25, 433

PDP 20, 262

Wamakko

APC 34, 834

PDP 26, 171

Dange Shuni

APC 23, 338

PDP 22, 783

Sokoto North

APC 35, 030

PDP 31, 230

Kebbe

APC 11, 820

PDP 9, 751

Gwadabawa

APC 24, 741

PDP 21, 703

Shagari

APC 19, 414

PDP 17, 959

Illela

APC 25, 908

PDP 20, 370