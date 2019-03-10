



Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the Sokoto State Governorship election in five out of the six LGAs which results have so far been announced.

The News Agency Agency (NAN) reports that Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Raba LGA, where he polled 16,535 votes, as against 13,232 votes secured by Tambuwal.

However, Tambuwal is ahead of Aliyu of APC with 95,066 votes, as against 90,809, according to the results announced for the six LGAs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

NAN reports that the collation of results is being presided over by Prof. Fatima Muktar, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse (FUD) Jigawa.

In Kware LGA, PDP scored 20,011 votes and APC polled 19,001 votes, while in Silame LGA, PDP scored 15,923 votes and APC polled 12,341 votes.

Similarly, in Binji LGA, PDP polled 12,367 votes while APC scored 10,699 votes.

In Bodinga LGA, PDP scored 21,414 votes and APC polled 20,779 votes.

In Tureta LGA, PDP scored 13,017 votes while APC polled 11,454 votes.