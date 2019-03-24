<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scored the highest votes the Sokoto State governorship election after polling a total of 512,002 from both the March 9 first ballot and yesterday’s supplementary election.

Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came close behind with 511,661, losing to his erstwhile principal with just 341 votes.

Aliyu was Mr Tambuwal’s deputy governor.

Both men were of the APC until Tambuwal defected to the PDP.

The results of all the local governments where supplementary elections were held in Sokoto have now been announced at the state collation centre.

A final declaration by INEC that Tambuwal has won the election is expected any minute from now.