



The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the state secretary of the party has been attacked by officers of the Special Protection Unit of the State police command.

According to a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, the party alleged that the attack was carried out on the orders of the Aide De Camp to Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal, Jaafaru Yakubu.

He said the police illegally acted on false claims of a meeting being held by Abubakar and some Tudun Wada “A” ward committee executives at Abubakar Tunau Close, off Shuni road, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at around 11am and rudely interrupted the meeting.

“The obnoxious action of the officers of the Nigeria Police, who are supposed to be protectors of the law and all innocent citizens was premised on a false allegation that those attending the meeting were thumb-printing some ballot papers, in favour of the APC.

“The police personnel also threatened to shoot the secretary if he refused to follow them to the state police command, CID Unit, an ugly development that led to ensuing scuffles and minor injuries inflicted on some loyal members of the party.

“The lawless police personnel who had not produced any warrant of arrest, later drove away the secretary’s vehicle, a Honda Accord, 2008 model, which is still in their custody, together with four members of the party.

“This affront is really absurd and vehemently condemned by the APC, as nothing incriminating like the so-called ballot papers or ink, were found at the scene of the meeting.

“Although the illegal attempt to whisk the APC scribe was botched, yet, some unruly youths, who escorted the Finance Commissioner, had smashed the windscreen of his vehicle,” he alleged.

The party also frowned at this development, describing it as part of a grand design by the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, to scuttle the gubernatorial and state Assembly polls in the state.

The party however, called on the high command of the Nigeria Police, Sokoto State, to urgently bring the affected police personnel and their collaborators to book.

“Let it also be made categorically clear that, the party would not condone such nasty manhandling of any of its leaders or supporters, while it would also exhaust all legal means to seek urgent redress.

When contacted on phone, the police spokesperson in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, declined to comment on the allegation.