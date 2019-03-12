



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, on Monday said he has accepted in good faith the declaration of the Gubernatorial elections in the state as inconclusive.

According to him” I and my party have accepted the outcome in good faith. If you recall, on the day of election I made it clear after casting my vote that, I will accept any outcome in good faith.”

Addressing newsmen at the Gawon Nama, Sokoto, residence of the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum and Coodinator, North West, Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate said,” the party, its leaders and supporters are law abiding citizens, as such, we have accepted the decision by INEC, in good faith .

“The action of the Chief Returning Officer, who declared the election as inconclusive was in line with the nation’s constitution, as well as the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended.

“The declaration of the elections as inconclusive came at a time when the party was leading and we have won more than the two thirds majority of the votes, as required by the law.

“Apt and accurate figures in our possession have shown that, I was already coasting to victory, yet, we directed our peaceful and lawful supporters to halt their celebrations.

“We have since directed them to embark on immediate, massive mobilization of our supporters and the patriotic electorate, in readiness for the forthcoming rerun elections in 136 polling units across 22 LGs to be conducted by INEC later,” Aliyu Sokoto, added.

The young guber candidate further decried the flagrant violation of the electoral laws by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the polls, like open votes buying, use of fake security agents, intimidation and incessant harassment of voters, among others.

Accordingly, Aliyu Sokoto, lauded the electorate and APC supporters in the state for coming out en masse, on March 9, 2019, and massively voted for APC Gubernatorial and State Assembly candidates .

He also appealed to them to replicate the invaluable gestures during the planned rerun elections in the state while expressing optimism that “there is no cause for alarm, victory is ours, in Sha Allahu.”