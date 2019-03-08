



No fewer than 51 governorship and 462 State House of Assembly candidates are to participate in Saturday’s elections in Sokoto state.

The Head of Voter Education and Public Affairs Department of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Mr Muhammad Musa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.

Musa said out of the number, two women are contesting for governorship while 21 others are for State Assembly seats.

He said distribution of election materials to INEC local government offices had been concluded for further distribution to polling units.

According to him, INEC has conducted series of stakeholders meetings, training of ad-hoc workers and other activities to ensure successful conduct of the exercise.

He called on participating organs and the public to adhere to stipulated rules to ensure harmonious and successful elections.