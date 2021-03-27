



Council elections went on in Sokoto on Saturday despite a boycott by the main opposition party, All Progressives Congress.

According to the State Independent Electoral Commission, 10 political parties participated in the election but only PDP agents were seen in most of the polling units observed by newsmen.

Some political observers opined that other participating parties were not financially buoyant to recruit and deploy agents to the polling units.

However, there was low turnout in some of the polling units observed, especially in the state’s metropolis while in other areas.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who cast his vote in his hometown of Tambuwal, noted that, periodic local government election was fundamental to a sustainable democracy.





“We all know that local council election is a foundation for our democracy hence local councils are closer to the people.

“So there are no better places or better tier of government that people should be allowed to express their choice and support them in the local government elections”.

Tambuwal noted that the voting process was going on peacefully because people were becoming more enlightened in their civic responsibilities.

He urged all the participating political parties to accept whatever outcome of the election in good fate and work for the overall good of everybody.

Newsmen observed that the ruling PDP was in the early lead.