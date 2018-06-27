The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Usman Danmadamin-Isa as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

Danmadamin-Isa’s confirmation followed the consideration of a nomination letter from Governor Aminu Tambuwal to the state House of Assembly and the screening of the nominee at plenary.

Tambuwal said: “The nomination is as a result of the need for wider political participation in governance and is in line with Section 192 of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

“Moreover, the nominee is an astute politician with impressive grassroots appeal, a team player and mass mobilise who had served in many capacities within the political landscape of the state.

“He will therefore bring his experience to bear in the conduct of government business in the state.”

After screening at the plenary and vote conducted, the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, announced the nominee’s confirmation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Danmadamin-Isa, the immediate past All Progressive Congress Chairman in the state, served the state at various capacities before his present appointment.

Responding, the commissioner promised to work with the state executive council toward improving the living standard of the people.