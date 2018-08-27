A former Minister for Transports and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, has assured that the party leadership will ensure fairness during the forthcoming party primaries elections in the state.

Suleiman stated this in an interview in Sokoto. He said that the unity and harmony among party members will be maintain during and after of all primaries elections.

He also described his defection to APC as a ‘home coming’, stressing that “I am very comfortable with the APC leadership in the State. I have always accepted Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as a political leader that I can work with in the State.

“I had always been part of his political family in the state. I have highest respect for him. I know him to be a man of integrity.

“And without any reservation, I sat down, though of it to join APC. I know what the party can do in this state. That is why we want to come together to salvage the stare for our collective development,” he assured.

Suleiman noted that with the current leadership of the party spearheads by the immediate past governor, he beliefs the party will success in all ramifications at the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, “I came into APC to help and develop the party. I wouldn’t be a party to anytime that we scatter its unity or common goal that I had found in the party. Am enjoying the relative peace, the unity and the friendship I found within the party.

“I acknowledged the warm welcome accorded me into the party fold and I have been embraced by all stakeholders in the party.

“My goal is to work for the party success in the coming general elections. And I will try my possible best to ensure that the party is more formidable and success.”

The former minister, who contested for governorship ticket in 2011 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said his aspirations in the past was borne out of the belief and passion for his people and the State.

“Even now I still believe I have a lot to offer to ensure the development of Sokoto State. I still believe I can do a lot in that regard.

“But, I only rely on whatever responsibility that my party wants me to do. Aside, that I am with my political family and we are talking but all we want now is to make APC a success. It is party success first.” Suleiman explained.

He urged other members to work assiduously for the unity of the party to ensure success in all elective positions its candidates may sought for.