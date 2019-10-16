<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress during the 2019 governorship and rerun elections in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, and the party, on Wednesday, filed a Notice of Appeal over the judgement of the governorship tribunal.

A member of the party’s legal team, Barrister Bashir Jodi, disclosed this to our correspondent in Sokoto.

Recall that the tribunal had earlier in October, in Abuja, dismissed the petition brought before it, by Aliyu and the party, thereby upholding the victory of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

With Wednesday’s development, Aliyu and the party, are now contesting the judgment of the lower court at the Court of Appeal, Sokoto.