Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged the candidate with the highest votes in the rerun of the Kogi west senatorial district election.
Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not declared Adeyemi winner of the election, the APC candidate got a total of 8,265 votes.
Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 2,585 votes.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]