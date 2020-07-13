



The suspended Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Interim Management Committee, Joi Nunieh, has revealed that she once slapped the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswil Akpabio, for sexually harassing her.

She made this known while fielding questions on Arise News on Monday but said what Akpabio attempted to do could not be regarded as ‘attempted rape’.

Justifying why she slapped the minister, the former NDDC MD said Akpabio was always scheduling a meeting with her either at his guest house in Apo or in the hotel.

She said when he (Akpabio) could not succeed to sleep with her, the Minister then came up with accusation of insubordination to suspend her from office.

Ms Nunieh says: “When Akpabio saw that I cannot bring out the money, he now tried Plan B, a case of insubordination.

“Why did he not tell the President why I slapped him. Why did he not tell Nigerians the Plan B of insubordination? Why did he not tell Mr President that I slapped him? Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him?

“Why did he take me to guest house in Apo? Why did he not tell Nigerians what insubordination is all about?





“Why did I stop to meet him? He told the Senate committee that I refused to meet him to have meeting. Why didn’t we have our meetings in his office? I told Mr Akpabio that I will not go to any meeting outside his office.

“The last time he came to Port Harcourt, I did not go to Le’Meriden to meet him,” she revealed.

Asked by Tundun Abiola if she really did slap his (Akpabio) face, she said: “I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman to slap his face. I slapped him because of his Plan B.

“He thought since he couldn’t get me to release the money, he thought that Plan B if he could could come on me, he didn’t know that ‘am a Port Harcourt girl.’

Seeking further clarification, Dr Reuben Abati, asked, are you accusing Senator Akpabio of attempted rape or sexual harrasment, is that what you are saying?

Nunieh responded, “Harrasment sounds better not rape. Yes, I am accusing him. Akpabio is most interested in my love life. Did he want to be my seventh husband?

“That’s why Akpabio told the world that I am temperamental. You know why Akpabio will tell the world that I may temperamental? Because of that incident that I slapped him.”