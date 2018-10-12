



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has sworn in 11 newly elected local government chairmen, few hours after the state electoral commission declared them winners of the council polls conducted on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election was conducted in 13 of the 17 local governments after the state government left out four others – Jos North, Jos South, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi – citing “prevailing security situation”.

Fabian Ntung, Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, who declared the results Thursday morning, said the All Progressives Congress won the 11 chairmanship seats, where the process was concluded.

Ntung said the exercise was inconclusive in Mangu and Langtang North Local Governments.

NAN reports that the elections witnessed a lot of violent protests by youths who alleged that electoral officers were not available to collate results brought from the wards.

They claimed that they were at local government collation centres waiting for electoral officers to arrive and collate results from the wards when PLASIEC announced “fictitious results”.

The protesters blocked roads in Mangu, Pankshin, Bokkos, Langtang North, Langtang South, Mikang, Kanke and Mikang Local Governments, with some of them vowing to remain on the highways until the correct results were declared.

In Langtang North Local Government, many houses were burnt by the irate youths who accused some specific people of being responsible for what they said was “daylight robbery”.

Lalong, while swearing-in the chairmen, said he was mindful of the dispute created by the outcome of the polls and advised those feeling aggrieved to channel their grievances to the Election Petitions Tribunal.

He urged the chairmen to strive to improve the living standards of their constituents and initiate measures to shore up the revenue profile of their areas.