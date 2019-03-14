



Festus Fuanter, the deputy chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Plateau State, has described Governor Simon Lalong’s performance in Saturday’s governorship election on the Plateau as good enough to be declared winner, averring that he was a governor in waiting in the state.

He said that Lalong polled 583,326 votes against his closest rival, Jeremiah Useni of the PDP, who scored 538,326 votes. Fuanter was saying this ahead of supplementary election in some polling units in some local government councils on March 23.

In a statement issued in Jos and a copy made available to newsmen, Fuanter said the APC campaign council would not take the governorship supplementary election for granted despite that the APC candidate is leading by over 40,000 votes.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of Monday, declared the governorship election in Plateau State inconclusive and ordered for supplementary election in the state.

The result as declared by the state returning officer, Professor Richard Anade, declared that APC got a total vote of 583,255 while the PDP candidate scored 538,326 with over 49,000 votes cancelled in the state.

The lead margin between the parties is 44,992 while a total cancelled vote is 49,377. The cancelled votes spread across 17 registration areas and 20 polling units in different local government areas in the state.

“The victory of APC so far is not a surprise to us because Governor Simon Lalong in the past four years has performed to the admiration of many. Apart from regular and prompt payment of salary, he is the first governor in the history of Plateau State to give abandoned projects from his predecessors a priority and complete them within four years,” he said.