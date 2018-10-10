



Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will win the Local Government Elections and 2019 general elections in the state.

He noted that his achievement in the past three years and the cooperation he received from the people of Plateau was what earned him his confirmation as the APC governorship candidate in the middle belt state.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday while casting his vote at his Ajikamai polling unit 015, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“I have confidence that APC is going to win both the Local Government Elections and the 2019 General Elections in Plateau,” he said.

“I have just cast my vote and we are waiting to see the outcome, but so far the election is peaceful, we have not recorded any rancor in any part of the state.

“What we have achieved so far will speak for us not only in the local government election but it was a reflection of what happen during my affirmation as APC Governorship candidate in the state.”

Lalong said the election was postponed on several occasions due to insecurity, and appreciated God that the poll was peaceful in the 13 Local Government Areas.

He said government is willing to conduct election in Jos North, Jos South, Riyom and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas where the election had been postponed.