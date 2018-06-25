Sikiru Tae-Lawal, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the July 14 election in Ekiti State, says the people are tired of alleged misgovernment that brought about the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tae-Lawal, also former deputy governor of Ekiti, disclosed this at the palace of Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, where he had gone to receive royal blessings.

He said the two parties betrayed Ado-Ekiti people by their refusal to pick their governorship candidates from the town regarded as the most populous in the state.

The Ado-Ekiti born politician said he would invest heavily in commercial agriculture, wealth creation, economic rebirth and healthcare services to make Ekiti one of the best economies in Nigeria, if elected governor.

The former number two man added that the two parties had produced governors in the past none of who made any remarkable mark that could justify their re-election on July 14.

Advising the populace to embrace change in the next election the way Ondo did in 2007 when they elected Olusegun Mimiko governor on the platform of LP.

“Ado-Ekiti people are peaceful and contented people. They have not produced the governor 22 years after Ekiti was created from the old Ondo State.

“This didn’t happen in Oyo State; Ibadan had always been dominating the politics in that state because of its numerical strength. Ado-Ekiti enjoyed same here in Ekiti; it has the highest population.

“The expectation has been that the APC and PDP would pick their candidates from Ado-Ekiti, because I contested in PDP and Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who is also from the town, was an aspirant in APC.”

“But you could see how they betrayed the people with the way they manipulated their primaries. I see no reason towns that had not achieved full ward status could produce governor while Ado-Ekiti with 13 wards was being deprived.

“I have the experience on my side. I retired as a director in the state’s Ministry of Education. I was appointed a sole administrator of Ikere Council while in the service under military and later a deputy governor.

“I have the experience and the only strategy Ado people can realise their ambition of producing a governor is to vote for me on July 14.”

On the agitation by Muslims in Ekiti that it is their time to produce the governor, Tae-Lawal said: “This is not about religion. I am a Muslim, but my wife is a Christian. This is about getting someone who can do it well.”

The monarch praised Tae-Lawal’s doggedness to contest the poll, saying he shouldn’t fail the people if given the opportunity to serve.

Students of Ekiti State University also endorsed Tae-Lawal, describing his manifesto as the best for the state at this time.

The students, led by Taiwo Akintola, urged all Ekiti students to embrace Tae-Lawal for his vision and mission to bring the needed change to the state.