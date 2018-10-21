Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has vowed to contest in next year’s senatorial election in Kaduna State under a new party.

Senator Sani who resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in a facebook posting on Sunday assured his supporters and friends that he would disclose his new party in the next two days.

”This is to thank all my supporters and friends for the show of solidarity and assurances of support over my decision to exit the APC. I assure you that in the next two days you will be informed of my new party. And be rest assured I will contest in the upcoming elections Insha Allah,” Sani stated.

Sani, in a resignation letter to the Chairman, APC, Ward 6, Tudun Wada North, Kaduna State, on Saturday said he wished to communicate to the party his decision to formally resign his membership.

Sani said he had joined the APC and remained against all odds in the belief that it would constitute a veritable platform for the realisation of those democratic ideals which he held very dear and that honour and integrity would be the ultimate ethos of the party and most importantly, that internal party democracy would always be the norm.

“However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time, I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavours and ask, sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations,” he said.