Senator Shehu Sani has said that he remains a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly disclosed this to journalists on Thursday after a meeting with the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja.

In a statemement by the Publicity Unit of the APC, the Senator backed the ongoing reconciliation efforts undertaken by the Party’s National Executive led by the chairman.

He said, “We are confident that the new leadership of the Party has the capacity the ability to address these injustices.

In the words of Frantz Fanon, ‘We revolt because we cannot breathe’. So we revolted against the Party which was run because it is suffocating us.

“Now we have a new surgeon who is doing everything possible to put it back on track. That is why we will give him the benefit of doubt that the problem can be solved,” he added.

His comment comes after the defection of about 51 lawmakers from the party to the opposition and other parties.

Series of meetings have been held by both the party chairman and President Muhammadu Buhari concerning these defections.

The Senator, when asked about his membership in the party (APC), said, “If I am here, I am an APC member. If I am not an APC member, you will not see me at the Party’s National Secretariat”.