The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Comrade Shehu Sani, who resigned his membership from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told his supporters that in the next two days he would announce new political party.

Sani, who assured his supporters for the show of solidarity over his decision to quit the APC, said he would contest for Kaduna Central senatorial zone in the 2019 general elections.

Sani, wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday morning:” This is to thank all my supporters and friends for the show of solidarity and assurances of support over my decision to exit the APC. I assure you that in the next two days you will be informed of my new party. And be rest assured I will contest in the upcoming elections Insha Allah.” the Senator said.

Newsmen gathered that Senator Shehu Sani, may get the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) senatorial ticket, as sources said he has opened talks with PRP leadership including the party’s Board of trustees chairman, Balarabe Musa.

Senator Sani, who was reportedly granted an automatic ticket by the leadership of his former party (APC) for second term was on Thursday last week did not make the final list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the APC national leadership.