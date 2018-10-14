



The financial allegation by the chairman of the Kaduna APC electoral panel against the senator representing Kaduna senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has been described as mischievous.

According to a statement issued by his special adviser media, Abdulsamad Chima Amadi, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, he said: “our attention has been drawn to a mischievous and frivolous news making the rounds that the chairman of the Kaduna APC electoral pane, Mr Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, purportedly claimed he was offered financial inducements by Senator Shehu Sani.

“It is laughable of him to claim an aspirant who was the sole candidate cleared in Kaduna Central offered him financial inducements. Senator Sani virtually had no rival in the primaries.

“Senator Sani is a distinguished and law abiding citizen who has over the years, earned a good name for himself through his uncompromising stance against corruption. It is obvious that some desperate politicians who have become synonymous with failure are behind all the baseless and frivolous accusations.

“Just like all their attempts to malign, frame up, intimidate and harm Sen Sani in the past failed, this one too has failed on arrival.”

He stressed that no amount of blackmail will deter or distract Senator Sani.