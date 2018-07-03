The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man who is not tribalistic but has a good vision for Nigeria.

The SGF explained that Buhari’s cabinet has a total of 36 ministers which share an equal religion, adding that some of the ministers in the forefront of his cabinet are from the south-east and are Christians.

“In Buhari’s cabinet there are 36 ministers, 18 are Muslims and 18 are Christians, his interest is to see the growth of the country and can afford to take the risk”.

Mr. Mustapha disclosed this on Tuesday during the South East Mega Rally which was held in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He appealed to the Igbos not to listen to the stories that are going around about the President but rather commended him for being an honest man.

“Buhari is an honest man that caused the whole African continent to make him the champion of anti-corruption”.

He questioned why people will vote candidates that cannot get up to 500 votes in their constituencies.

“The time is now, the time for decision is now, you are the only people that can determine your future and cast a vision of your future to ensure that after Buhari’s second tenure you can make a demand for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He further noted that after the second tenure of the President the South East can negotiate for the presidency.

He called on the Igbos to vote for someone who can deliver the 36 states of the federation and not someone who cannot deliver the one state in the country.

He urged them to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 Presidential Election.