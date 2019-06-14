<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has warned fraudsters to desist from issuing false information to the general public.

A statement issued on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (OSGF), Olusegun Adekunle, reads “The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been drawn to false information circulating on the social media and through text messages, urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection as Cabinet Members.

“The public, is by this notice, advised to disregard such information as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has no such mandate and has never requested for such information.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, uses this opportunity to warn originators of such fraudulent request to desist forthwith from using the name of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in their dubious and nefarious plan to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.” he said