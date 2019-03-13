



President Muhammadu Buhari has picked Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), to chair the committee for his inauguration on May 29.

Olusegun Adekunle, permanent secretary (general services office), office of the SGF, announced this in a statement.

Members of the committee, which will be inaugurated on Thursday, are Lai Mohammed, minister of information, Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior, and Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs,

Mohammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are also part of the committee.

Other members according to the statement are Abba Kyari, Buhari’s chief of staff; Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of civil service of the federation; Udo Udoma, minister of budget and national planning; Zainab Ahmed; minister of finance, and Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has also been appointed chairman of a committee that will audit the policies, programmes and projects inherited and those initiated and executed by the current administration.

According to the statement, the committee will be involved in “planning and execution of all approved activities for the inauguration, co-opting any organisation(s) person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the programme; document for posterity, all planned activities for the Inauguration; and carry out any other assignment as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme.”

The Osinbajo-led committee wiill be inaugurated on Friday. It is expected to “identify and highlight a residue of works and challenges that may militate against their successful implementation and prepare and produce a detailed working document that would guide the incoming cabinet members on the direction of government regarding policies, programmes and projects, among other responsibilities.”